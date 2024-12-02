Intensive checking, barricades, and barriers at the Noida-Delhi borders are expected to cause traffic disruptions,

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has issued a traffic advisory in light of the farmers’ protest in Delhi on Monday. Intensive checking, barricades, and barriers at the Noida-Delhi borders are expected to cause traffic disruptions.

The police have advised commuters to use Metro services for smoother travel between Noida and Delhi. To manage the situation, traffic diversions and restrictions on goods vehicles have been announced.

यातायात एडवाइजरी

Goods vehicles will be restricted on routes from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk. Commuters are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Key alternate routes include:

Vehicles from Chilla Border to Greater Noida: Via Sector 14-A flyover, Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, and Jhundpura Chowk.

Vehicles from DND Border to Delhi: Via Film City flyover through Sector-18.

Vehicles from Kalindi Border to Delhi: Via Mahamaya flyover through Sector-37.

Greater Noida to Delhi: Via Charkha roundabout and Kalindi Kunj or Hajipur underpass and Model Town.

Yamuna Expressway to Delhi: Via Jewar toll, Khurja, and Jahangirpur.

Peripheral Expressway via Sirsa to Delhi: Diverted via Dadri and Dasna.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that a group of farmers would march on foot to Delhi on December 6, criticizing the Centre for not addressing issues like a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13 after being stopped from marching to Delhi.