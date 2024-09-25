E.coli bacteria presence confirmed in water samples from Ghaziabad society after 20 fall ill

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Your every vote for INDIA...': Rahul Gandhi urges J-K voters to cast their votes as polling enters second phase

Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Meet actress who battled asthma, cancer, became hit in both negative and positive roles, brother's name is Aamir...

'Not something that...': Omar Abdullah slams Centre for inviting foreign delegates to observe J-K polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday gives control of her life, happiness to AI after being cheated on in gripping thriller

CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday gives control of her life, happiness to AI after being cheated on in gripping thriller

Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar tease Vedang Raina with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name; actor's reaction goes viral

Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar tease Vedang Raina with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name; actor's reaction goes viral

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

E.coli bacteria presence confirmed in water samples from Ghaziabad society after 20 fall ill

As many as nearly 20 residents of a Ghaziabad society fell sick after consuming contaminated water.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

E.coli bacteria presence confirmed in water samples from Ghaziabad society after 20 fall ill
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After nearly 20 residents of KW Srishti housing society in Ghaziabad fell sick after consuming contaminated water, the health department confirmed on Wednesday, i.e., September 25, the presence of coliform bacteria in water samples, Times of India reported. 

As per the report, the apartment complex with 1,500 flats houses over 5,000 people. Over the past two weeks, the residents have been complaining about the poor quality of the water reaching their taps. It became even more evident as 20 people complained of stomach aches after consuming the water. 

District surveillance officer RK Gupta said that 39 water samples were collected from the overhead tanks of the 11 towers of the housing society and a borewell — the main water source of the society —earlier this month and sent to the district lab for further examination. 

The report confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria in all the samples. Coliform bacteria can cause serious illness in humans, if remains untreated. It also can lead to infection symptoms including stomach ache, diarrhoea, vomiting, etc. 

Meanwhile, Assistant CMO RK Gupta urged the residents not to consume tap water until the superchlorination process is over. Superchlorination is a water treatment process where a large amount of chlorine is added to water in a bid to disinfect it. 

Moreover, accusing the society's maintenance team of 'negligence', Assistant CMO Gupta said that if the situation persisted, there could be an outbreak of diarrhoea. 

"The developer has been directed to set up a dossier pump for superchlorination by next week. As RNE is a GDA scheme, we have written to the authority in the matter. A report was also submitted before the director general of health and family welfare department," TOI has quoted him as saying. 

What do the residents say?

Anuj Bansal, a resident of KW Srishti, told the publication that whenever such an issue is flagged, the people are asked to pack their bags and leave. 

Whenever a problem is flagged, the maintenance team, rather than looking for a resolution, tells residents to pack up and leave. It has been like this always. We have no idea if they clean these water tanks at all," he said. 

However, Bala Dutt Upadhyay, manager of the society's maintenance firm, claimed that water tanks are cleaned every six months but the scheduled July cleaning was delayed due to the monsoon.

"Heavy rains and wet conditions made it difficult for our staff to access and properly clean the tanks. So, the tanks' cleaning was rescheduled for Oct. We suspect that the delay in cleaning could have contributed to the problem," he said.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Not scared of...': CM Siddaramaiah vows to fight back after Karnataka HC dismisses petition in MUDA scam

'Not scared of...': CM Siddaramaiah vows to fight back after Karnataka HC dismisses petition in MUDA scam

Kim Jong Un's North Korea has executed 2 women for helping...

Kim Jong Un's North Korea has executed 2 women for helping...

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

This is world's most challenging airport, only 50 pilots are qualified to land here, it is...

This is world's most challenging airport, only 50 pilots are qualified to land here, it is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement