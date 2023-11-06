Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR again, people react

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR including Noida Gurugram Ghaziabad Ghaziabad.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR including Noida Gurugram Ghaziabad Ghaziabad on Monday. This is the second such earthquake in a week. The last earthquake tremors were felt on Friday night. People have now started reacting on social media. Some even shared hilarious memes.