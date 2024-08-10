DMRC introduces virtual card for traveling in Delhi metro; details here

DMRC is making it easier to travel on the Delhi Metro by introducing a new virtual smart card system on its Momentum 2.0 mobile app. This new feature, coming by late August or early September, will let passengers use their phones to pay for their rides instead of using cash or physical smart cards.

Right now, the app gives QR-code tickets that are only good for one trip. With the new virtual smart card, you’ll be able to use the same QR code for multiple journeys, with the fare automatically deducted from your wallet on the app.

This feature is still being tested, but it will make travel more convenient by removing the need for new tickets or physical passes each time you ride. It will also make it easier to travel without cash and is a more eco-friendly and cost-effective option compared to current smart cards.

The app will support different payment methods for recharging your digital wallet. Even if you lose or damage your phone, your balance will be safe, as it is stored securely on the app’s back-end. You can simply log in on another device to access your funds and continue traveling without any hassle.