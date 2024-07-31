Delhi: Woman shot dead from flyover in road rage in Gokalpuri

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Wednesday when a 30-year-old woman named Simranjeet Kaur was shot dead while traveling on a motorcycle with her husband, Heera Singh. The couple was heading towards Maujpur when the incident occurred around 3:15 pm, according to a report by ANI.

The trouble began when Singh, 40, got into an argument with a man on a scooter near the Gokalpuri flyover. The altercation was sparked by a minor traffic incident where their vehicles nearly touched. As the argument escalated, the man on the scooter reportedly fired a shot from the flyover, approximately 35 feet away. The bullet struck Simranjeet Kaur in the area where her neck meets her chest, as detailed by NDTV.

The couple was not alone; they were traveling with their two children, aged four and twelve. The sudden and violent attack left the family in shock. Singh rushed his injured wife to GTB Hospital, but tragically, she was declared brought dead upon arrival.

The Delhi police have launched an investigation into the murder. They are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the assailant. "A case of murder is being registered. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the assailant. Further investigation is in progress," the police told ANI.

The community is reeling from the senseless violence that claimed Simranjeet Kaur's life. Her death highlights the urgent need for addressing issues of road rage and firearm violence in the city. Authorities are working diligently to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again.