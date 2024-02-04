Twitter
Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain today, check full forecast here

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are expected to settle around 19 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

PTI

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 05:49 AM IST

Edited by

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, one notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky and light rain thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds on Sunday, the IMD said.

On Saturday morning, Delhi recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, with dense fog in some isolated pockets, it said.

The Palam area recorded 50-metre visibility at 5.30 am, the IMD's weather bulletin showed.

No dense fog was reported at Delhi Airports at 8.30 am on Saturday. Palam weather station reported 800-metre visibility and Safdarjung 1,500-metre.    

The humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 51 per cent, the weather bulletin showed.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are expected to settle around 19 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively, it added.

Delhi's air quality at 6 pm was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 193, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Friday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 178.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

