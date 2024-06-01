Delhi Weather: Duststorm hits after scorching heat in capital; parts of NCR receive rains

Delhi and its neighboring areas are currently experiencing a dust storm accompanied by gusty winds. This change in weather has brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat for residents. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies, heatwave conditions, and either a dust storm or a thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds for the day.

Earlier this week, Delhi's peak power demand reached 8302 MW – the highest ever recorded. This new peak surpassed the previous record of 8000 MW set just days earlier on May 22. Experts attribute the surge in power demand to the hot weather, which is causing residents to increase their use of air conditioners and coolers, thereby driving up electricity consumption.

"The persistent heat wave across North India is leading to a sharp demand surge for electricity in the National Capital. The peak power demand in Delhi hit a new record of 8302 MW (as per SLDC). At Tata Power-DDL, we successfully met our highest-ever peak power demand of 2339 MW and have made sufficient arrangements to meet the demand," a spokesperson for Tata Power-DDL told ANI.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city rose slightly, marking the sixth consecutive day that Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. Over the past two weeks of May, Delhi has experienced unusually high temperatures, with Mungeshpur setting a national record by reaching a sweltering 52.3°C on Wednesday. The previous day, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 45.6°C and 30.4°C, respectively.

As May comes to an end, this month has been the hottest since 2013, when the city's average maximum temperature was 41.5°C. This year, Delhi recorded an average maximum of 41.4°C in May, which is 1.5°C above the long-period average (LPA) of 39.9°C.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to decrease to 42°C by Sunday and gradually rise again. The minimum temperature is anticipated to fluctuate between 29°C and 30°C over the next few days.