Delhi Vehicles Ban: Govt's BIG move, restricts entry of non-BS6 vehicles from December 18 to tackle rising pollution

DELHI NCR
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said that only BS-6 compliant vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi starting Thursday (December 18), effectively banning all other vehicles from outside the national capital. He also warned that heavy penalties will be levied on trucks carrying construction material, adding that such vehicles will be seized. The fresh measures come as a thick layer of toxic smog continues to blanket Delhi and surrounding cities, and air quality index (AQI) remains at alarming levels across the national capital region (NCR).
On Tuesday, Sirsa also said that petrol pumps will deny fuel to vehicles not holding a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The rule comes into effect from Thursday. "After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel," the environment minister said in his statement. Sirsa further stated the Delhi government was taking daily measures to tackle air pollution, which has remained at dangerously high levels for several months now.
Delhi's air quality saw some improvement on Tuesday morning, recording an AQI of 377 as against 498 a day ago, even as thick smog shrouded Delhi and neighbouring cities. On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) -- a central government panel - imposed the strictest anti-pollution curbs under the fourth and final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under the restrictions, all non-essential construction and demolition activities have been banned, schools have been asked to shift classes to online mode, and offices will call in only 50 percent staff while giving work-from-home option to others.