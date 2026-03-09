FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Delhi: 2 dead as DTC bus crashes into vehicles in Nangloi; locals hold protest

The Delhi Police confirmed that two people had died in the incident. The injured have been shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. The bus driver has been arrested by the police and further investigation was underway.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus crushed a youth riding a scooter and collided with an e-rickshaw, leaving two people dead. The accident triggered a violent protest from the locals, who gathered at the scene and set the bus ablaze before fire brigade teams arrived to douse the flames. According to the Delhi Police, the DTC bus involved in the accident was being towed away from the site of the incident in Nangloi area. The bus crushed a youth riding a scooter, after which the youth died on the spot. An e-rickshaw and some people were also hit by the bus, after which the injured were admitted to a hospital. The local people set the bus on fire.

The Delhi Police confirmed that two people had died in the incident. The injured have been shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. The bus driver has been arrested by the police and further investigation was underway.

Earlier in February, a Lucknow-Delhi bus had overturned after hitting a divider on the Firozabad expressway, leaving 18 passengers injured. Most sustained minor injuries, while one patient was referred for further treatment, an official said. Shikohabad Chief Medical Superintendent Dr RC Keshav told news agency ANI that the hospital received 18 patients following the accident. "I received the call around 2:45 AM, and then three to five patients started arriving. A total of 18 patients were admitted. One of them was referred to the Medical College in Prayagraj. The rest sustained minor injuries. No one had serious injuries, although one patient's condition was slightly serious. When I received the call from the Chief Minister's office, I immediately went to the emergency room. Our emergency team and doctors were present, and I personally examined the patients," he had said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

