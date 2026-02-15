Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of India AI Impact Summit 2026; check major routes to avoid

The summit on artificial intelligence, which is set to be attended by political and business leaders from around the world, will take place from Monday through Friday (February 16-20). The highly-anticipated summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory as the high-profile India AI Impact Summit 2026 is set to commence in the national capital on Monday. The summit on artificial intelligence, which is set to be attended by political and business leaders from around the world, will take place from Monday through Friday (February 16-20). The highly-anticipated AI summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan area.

In its advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police has listed major routes where traffic will be affected due to VIP movement. The list of routes is as follows:

Mathura Road, specifically from Subramanian Bharti Marg to Lodhi Road Flyover

Akbar Road

Janpath

Shanti Path

Satya Marg

Africa Avenue

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Tilak Marg

Bhagwan Das Road

There are no major diversions or restrictions on routes leading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). However, authorities have advised people to start their journey early if heading to the airport so as to avoid delays or hassles. For those heading to IGI, police have suggested using NH-48 and the Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel. Passengers taking trains from New Delhi, Old Delhi, or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations have been advised to stick to the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Vande Mataram Marg corridors. Vehicles bound for cities other than Delhi will be diverted to the Eastern (EPE) and Western Peripheral Expressways (WPE) to decongest the capital.

How to reach India AI Impact Summit?

To reach the India AI Summit, officials have recommended using public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, which will continue to operate as usual. For those arriving by private vehicles, parking has been designated at the Delhi Zoo, National Stadium, and the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. Shuttle bus services will also ply to and from the summit venue. Meanwhile, telecom operators have been asked to optimise their networks around Bharat Mandapam to ensure seamless mobile connectivity, officials said.