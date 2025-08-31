Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details

The long-awaited Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro are set to roll out soon, making life much easier for people who regularly commute between the two cities. Some sections between the cities will take just about half-an-hour, such as the one from Delhi to Meerut South. Read on for more details on this.

Believe it or not: Passengers will soon be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in just 30 minutes! The much-awaited Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro are set to soon roll out, making life much easier for people who regularly commute between the two cities. Some sections between the cities will take just about half-an-hour, such as the one from Delhi to Meerut South. It's time to say goodbye to long and draining road journeys and adapt to the modern way of intercity travel.

What is the Namo Bharat service?

Namo Bharat, part of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), is a semi-high-speed train service operating at a speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour. Passengers will reportedly be able to catch a Namo Bharat train every 10 minutes. The service will run on the same tracks as the Meerut Metro.

What are key details about the Meerut Metro?

The Meerut Metro will share tracks with Namo Bharat over a 23 kilometer stretch and with 13 stations, which makes it India's first integrated intercity urban train corridor. Trains of the Meerut Metro will run every seven minutes. This will allow passengers to smoothly transfer between the two services on the same platform without having to buy a separate ticket.

What are train timings and how much is the fare?

Both train services are currently undergoing final trials and can be expected to start operations soon. The trains will run from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays as well as on Saturdays and from 8 am to 10 pm on Sundays. Fare details for the services will likely be announced soon.