'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement
Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details
Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post inspires internet
Who is Cai Qi? Powerful CCP leader, a confidant of Xi Jinping, who met PM Modi at SCO Summit in China
Ravichandran Ashwin takes big career step, registers for foreign T20 league's auction after IPL retirement
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris loses cool, smashes bat in frustration during tri-series game against UAE
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'
Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch online
Viral video: Bengaluru professor’s hip-hop dance on ‘Muqabla’ earns him nickname ‘Mechanical Jackson’
DELHI NCR
The long-awaited Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro are set to roll out soon, making life much easier for people who regularly commute between the two cities. Some sections between the cities will take just about half-an-hour, such as the one from Delhi to Meerut South. Read on for more details on this.
Believe it or not: Passengers will soon be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in just 30 minutes! The much-awaited Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro are set to soon roll out, making life much easier for people who regularly commute between the two cities. Some sections between the cities will take just about half-an-hour, such as the one from Delhi to Meerut South. It's time to say goodbye to long and draining road journeys and adapt to the modern way of intercity travel.
Namo Bharat, part of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), is a semi-high-speed train service operating at a speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour. Passengers will reportedly be able to catch a Namo Bharat train every 10 minutes. The service will run on the same tracks as the Meerut Metro.
The Meerut Metro will share tracks with Namo Bharat over a 23 kilometer stretch and with 13 stations, which makes it India's first integrated intercity urban train corridor. Trains of the Meerut Metro will run every seven minutes. This will allow passengers to smoothly transfer between the two services on the same platform without having to buy a separate ticket.
Both train services are currently undergoing final trials and can be expected to start operations soon. The trains will run from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays as well as on Saturdays and from 8 am to 10 pm on Sundays. Fare details for the services will likely be announced soon.