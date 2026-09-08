Delhi to introduce policy to regulate PGs within next 2 months, govt says

The proposed Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Safety Bill, 2026 is expected to mandate PG licenses, zone-wise rent bands, structural and fire safety audits, and a centralised GovPG portal listing rents, amenities, and safety compliance.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday said the government will introduce a comprehensive policy to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodations within the next one to two months, following the recent building collapse in Satya Niketan. Sood made the announcement after interacting with university students, including NSS volunteers, living in PGs and rented accommodations across Delhi. During the interaction, students raised concerns over arbitrary electricity charges, landlords not honouring rental agreements, high rents and inadequate safety checks in PG accommodations.

Sood said the proposed policy would focus on regulating PG accommodations and strengthening safety standards for students living in rented housing. “We will bring a comprehensive PG policy within the next one to two months. The policy will ensure that students living in PGs have access to safe accommodation and are not subjected to arbitrary charges or exploitation,” Sood said.

The proposed Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Safety Bill, 2026 is expected to mandate PG licences, zone-wise rent bands, structural and fire safety audits, and a centralised GovPG portal listing rents, amenities and safety compliance. “There will be proper regulation of PGs, including licensing, safety audits and transparency regarding rent and facilities. Students and their parents should know exactly what they are paying for and whether the accommodation meets safety standards,” he said.

The government is also considering increasing the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for university hostels and converting vacant government properties into student accommodation to address the shortage of affordable housing for students. Sood said the government would consult all stakeholders before finalising the policy. “We will consult students, parents, PG operators and civic agencies before finalising the policy. Their suggestions are important because this policy is directly related to the safety and well-being of students,” he said.

He added that discussions on the proposed framework had already been held with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The announcement comes in the wake of the Satya Niketan building collapse, in which seven people were killed, raising concerns over the safety of buildings housing students and paying guests in Delhi.

Following the incident, the Delhi government has also ordered structural audits in major student hubs, including South Campus and Mukherjee Nagar, as part of efforts to strengthen safety standards for student accommodation across the national capital. The government is also examining alternative accommodation options, including the use of vacant government properties, to provide safer and more affordable housing facilities to students. “The safety of students is our priority. We will ensure that there is accountability and that buildings being used for student accommodation comply with all required safety norms,” Sood said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).