Delhi to get rain tonight? IMD issues 'yellow' alert, light downpour expected across city

The change in weather may bring relief to many as Delhi has been reeling under an intense heatwave for the past several days, with temperatures breaching the 40 degree Celsius mark in areas across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for rain in Delhi, predicting light downpour in the capital city. The change in weather may bring relief to many as Delhi has been reeling under an intense heatwave for the past several days, with temperatures breaching the 40 degree Celsius mark in areas across the city on an everyday basis. On Monday evening, a dust storm had hit Delhi and other cities in the national capital region (NCR).

IMD bulletin

The IMD said in its nowcast bulletin on Monday: "Very light to light rain accompanied with moderate thunderstorm/ lightning (wind speed 30-50 kmph) gusting to 60 kmph very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi."

Relief from heatwave

The IMD had earlier said that a 'yellow' alert for heatwave would be in place during the first half of Monday, adding that a gradual shift in weather was likely. Temperatures in Delhi are expected to dip to 40-42 degree Celsius range on Tuesday, and fall further to 39-41 degree Celsius on Wednesday. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a weather department official said that "cloudiness is expected to remain" until Thursday this week. Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms have also been forecasted for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh over the next few days, the IMD said in an update. In recent days, maximum temperatures have been in the rage of 40 to 46 degree Celsius in most parts of the country, news agency ANI reported citing IMD officials.