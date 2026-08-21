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Delhi: Several people injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh

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Delhi: Several people injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), demolition of the building was underway.

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ANI

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Delhi: Several people injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh
At least two people were rescued and admitted to hospital.
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Several people were injured after the wall of an old building collapsed in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi on Friday, officials said. At least two people were rescued and admitted to hospital. According to the Delhi Fire Service, demolition of the building was underway.

Divisional Officer at Delhi Fire Service, Ramgopal Meena, told ANI, "We received the call, informing us that an incident happened on Pyarelal Road, near Jewellers. Upon arrival, we learned that two to three people had already been rescued and sent to Jeevanmala Hospital. We are currently conducting a further search. Demolition work was underway here. We don't know exactly how old this building is, but it is a very old building. It was in a dilapidated state."

Last month, three people died as a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Rohini area of the national capital, officials said. A total of three people were pulled from the debris by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), out of which one person was injured, while two were declared dead. The locals had already retrieved one person from the rubble and taken him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Noorul Huda, a resident of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh; 51-year-old Ram Dua, a resident of Sector-16, Rohini; and 42-year-old Ram, also a resident of Rohini Sector-16. The injured survivor, identified as 34-year-old Saddam from Dwarka in North West Delhi, remains hospitalised. The incident involved a ground-plus-four-storey structure spanning roughly 52 square metres, originally a pair of two 26-metre DDA flats. Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shashank Jaiswal, said that after receiving the information, he reached the spot, followed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the District Magistrate (DM), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, and other officers to launch a joint rescue operation. An FIR was also registered under the relevant sections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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