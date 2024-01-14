Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

Considering the intense cold weather, the government has made some adjustments in school timings for students.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 03:43 PM IST

article-main
Image Source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Schools in Delhi are set to reopen on Monday and classes will resume in physical mode. However, considering the intense cold weather, the government has made some adjustments in school timings for students.

The official directive states that no school activities will commence before 9:00 am, a measure aimed at protecting students from the harsh early morning cold. 

Furthermore, the government emphasises that no school will operate beyond 5:00 pm, taking into account the chilling temperature in the evening.

Meanwhile, in response to a sudden deterioration in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reimposed restrictions under Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday. 

This decision, announced by the CAQM Sub-Committee following an emergency meeting, comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi fell into the 'severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"The Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8 point action plan as per Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect," a post on CAQM's X stated.

On Sunday morning, key locations in Delhi, including Anand Vihar, JLN, IGI Airport (T3), and ITO, recorded AQI values in the 'Severe' category.

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Queen of Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi spend five months in Tihar Jail? Know here

Man narrowly escapes massive king cobra's fearsome attack in viral video, watch

West Bengal: 12 arrested in connection with 'sadhus assault' brought to Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court

As Delhi's air quality turns severe again, anti-pollution panel reimposes GRAP-III restrictions

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture delights fan on birthday, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE