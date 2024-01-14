Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

Considering the intense cold weather, the government has made some adjustments in school timings for students.

Schools in Delhi are set to reopen on Monday and classes will resume in physical mode. However, considering the intense cold weather, the government has made some adjustments in school timings for students.

The official directive states that no school activities will commence before 9:00 am, a measure aimed at protecting students from the harsh early morning cold.

Furthermore, the government emphasises that no school will operate beyond 5:00 pm, taking into account the chilling temperature in the evening.

Meanwhile, in response to a sudden deterioration in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reimposed restrictions under Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday.

This decision, announced by the CAQM Sub-Committee following an emergency meeting, comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi fell into the 'severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"The Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8 point action plan as per Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect," a post on CAQM's X stated.

On Sunday morning, key locations in Delhi, including Anand Vihar, JLN, IGI Airport (T3), and ITO, recorded AQI values in the 'Severe' category.

With inputs from ANI