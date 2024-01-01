Delhi sees its warmest December since 2017, no 'cold days' recorded: IMD

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD stated that the lack of western disturbances has been unable to provide a good amount of rainfall and cloudiness over the plains.

This December was on average its warmest in six years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The average daytime, or maximum, temperature was almost a degree higher than the long-period average (LPA) due to a lack of western disturbances, which caused clear skies and enormous sunlight.

The month’s average maximum temperature was 23.7°C. The last time this number was higher was in 2017, when the maximum temperature was 24.1°C.

In the last week of the month, however, moisture from a western disturbance caused dense fog.

The average minimum, or night-time temperature, has also been above normal and was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius – having risen significantly in the last week of the month.

In terms of minimum temperature too, Delhi has recorded its warmest nights since December 2017, when the average maximum temperature was 9.1 degrees Celsius, IMD officials stated.

This December, Delhi has neither seen ‘cold day’ or a ‘severe cold day’. ‘Cold day’ is when the maximum temperature is below the normal by 4.5 degrees or more. While a ‘cold wave’ or ‘severe cold wave’ is when the minimum temperature is below the normal by 4.5 degrees or more.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD, said that the lack of western disturbances has not been able to provide substantial rain and cloudiness over the plains, and heavy snowfall is also missing from the mountains. “In order to have cold days, cloudiness is required, which was missing due to a lack of a western disturbance. Prevalence of clear skies meant there was ample sunlight in the first half of the month,” he said.

“From December 24 onwards, we are seeing dense fog and that has created a layer both near the surface and at higher levels, preventing sunlight from getting through,” he added.

This month, Delhi witnessed only two days during which the maximum temperature was below 20 degrees Celsius — December 29, when the maximum was 19.8 degrees Celsius and on December 31, when it was 15.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season.

The lowest minimum was 4.9 degrees Celsius on December 14. In comparison, it was 11.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Meteorology said, “Normally, we see two to three strong western disturbances in December. But this winter, not even a single western disturbance has been strong across northwest India. A lot of hill stations such as Shimla and Mussoorie have yet to see snow. When we see snowfall and icy-cold northerly winds blowing towards the plains, the minimum temperature dips.”

Last December, Delhi’s lowest minimum was 5.0 degrees Celsius, which was witnessed on December 26. The lowest maximum last December was 15.6 degrees Celsius on the same day.