Headlines

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again, IMD predicts brief relief likely by next week

Watch: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande break down after their mothers enter Bigg Boss house and talk about their fights

Viral video: Elderly woman comforts adorable dog after a little scolding, internet can't help but go aww

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 90% of MLAs got richer in 5 years, wealth of one rose by 1982%

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Deepika Padukone opens up on being trolled for overpricing of her skincare range: 'As far as you put your...'

Octopus miraculously changes colors to match objects it touches, viral video captivates internet

Players Kolkata Knight Riders may release ahead of IPL 2024 auction

10 most unhealthy foods

7 Bollywood blockbusters based on father-son relationship

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande break down after their mothers enter Bigg Boss house and talk about their fights

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on playing conman in Tatlubaaz, reveals most challenging part: 'Had to look...' | Exclusive

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again, IMD predicts brief relief likely by next week

A scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a brief relief due to a likely improvement in meteorological conditions under the influence of a western disturbance expected to affect northwest India starting November 27.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 07:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a dip in temperatures and slow wind speed at night allowing accumulation of pollutants. The city's air quality index (AQI) that stood at 401 at 8 am had worsened to 415 by 4 pm.

A scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a brief relief due to a likely improvement in meteorological conditions under the influence of a western disturbance expected to affect northwest India starting November 27.

Delhi has been witnessing a gradual increase in AQI levels after a marginal improvement on Sunday.

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 390 on Thursday, 394 on Wednesday, 365 on Tuesday, 348 on Monday and 301 on Sunday.

The rise in the AQI levels comes after the Centre on Saturday removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks in Delhi, following a drop in pollution levels due to a favourable wind speed and direction.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (401), Gurugram (335), Greater Noida (365), Noida (367), and Faridabad (415) also recorded 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe', and above 450 'severe-plus'.

According to the air quality early warning system developed by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, pollution levels will likely oscillate in the 'very poor' to 'severe' categories in the next few days.

Data from a joint project by the Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, revealed that vehicular emissions accounted for about 38 percent of the capital's air pollution on Thursday.

Secondary inorganic aerosols -- particles such as sulfate and nitrate that are formed in the atmosphere due to the interaction of gases and particulate pollutants from sources like power plants, refineries and vehicles -- are the second major contributor to Delhi's foul air, accounting for 25 to 35 percent of the air pollution in the city over the last few days.

 Biomass burning, including post-harvest paddy straw burning in neighbouring states, contributed 21 percent to the capital's air pollution the previous day.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Elderly woman comforts adorable dog after a little scolding, internet can't help but go aww

Stay hydrated in one go with premium tumbler on Amazon

Keep your shoes protected and organised with best shoe bags on Amazon

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Apple iPhone 16 lineup may not include Touch ID tech: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE