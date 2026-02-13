Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme to empower artisans; all you need to know

Announcing the initiative, CM Gupta said artisans have long contributed to preserving Delhi’s cultural heritage, adding that they need modern training and improved access to markets to remain competitive. She added that the scheme is designed to connect skills with sustainable livelihoods.

The government of Delhi has approved the Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme, which is aimed at providing structured training, financial support, and digital market access to artisans. The scheme is meant to benefit those engaged in khadi, handloom, and cottage industries, as well as in the unorganised sector. The decision was cleared during a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The scheme seeks to equip traditional workers with upgraded skills and connect them directly to online marketplaces, including the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to a government statement.

Announcing the initiative, CM Gupta said artisans have long contributed to preserving Delhi’s cultural heritage, adding that they need modern training and improved access to markets to remain competitive. She said the scheme is designed to connect skills with sustainable livelihoods and expand opportunities for workers. The programme will be implemented through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB). During the financial year 2025-26, over 3,700 beneficiaries will be covered under the first phase of the programme, for which a sum of Rs 8.95 crore has been approved. A proposed outlay of more than Rs 57 crore for FY 2026-27 is expected to significantly scale up the initiative, the city government said.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will undergo 12 days (96 hours) of structured training, including a two-day entrepreneurship development programme. Training will be carried out in batches of 35 to 45 participants to ensure focused guidance, as per the statement. It further stated that each trainee will receive a stipend of Rs 4,800 for the training period, along with Rs 100 per day for meals. Essential toolkits, including foot-operated sewing machines, will also be provided after the completion of training.

One of the key components of the scheme is digital onboarding. E-catalogues containing artisans' profiles, product details, and photographs will be uploaded to the ONDC platform to enhance visibility of their products across markets. In the first phase, the scheme will focus on nearly 18,000 tailors registered on the e-Shram portal. It will then be expanded to include other traditional workers such as embroiderers, potters, carpenters, cobblers, basket makers, bamboo artisans, and carpet weavers. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and only one member per family will be eligible. Gupta also said the scheme is part of a broader effort to strengthen the khadi, handloom, and village industries by integrating skills, technology, and financial empowerment.