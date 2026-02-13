FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'2kg down': Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026

'Put it in writing': BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down, late-night email sealed his exit

'India won World Cup': Virender Sehwag shares eye-opening fact after Zimbabwe's historic upset over Australia in T20 World Cup 2026

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme to empower artisans; all you need to know

What are Ayushmaan Arogya Mandirs? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 51 treatment centres across Delhi

Who is Sohaib Khan? Bihar's 'wonder boy' powers UAE to win over Canada, only second after Ishan Kishan to achieve THIS feat

Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina after Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh election win? Here's what BNP leader said

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling 5-wicket win over Canada

Can AI predict your future, tell your horoscope? Why human futures remain uncertain: Explained

Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on reports of him replacing Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3: 'Was never approached'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'2kg down': Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20

'Put it in writing': BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down, late-night email sealed his exit

'Put it in writing': BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down, late-night email sealed

'India won World Cup': Virender Sehwag shares eye-opening fact after Zimbabwe's historic upset over Australia in T20 World Cup 2026

Virender Sehwag shares eye-opening fact after Zimbabwe's historic upset over AUS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash

Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme to empower artisans; all you need to know

Announcing the initiative, CM Gupta said artisans have long contributed to preserving Delhi’s cultural heritage, adding that they need modern training and improved access to markets to remain competitive. She added that the scheme is designed to connect skills with sustainable livelihoods.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 08:30 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme to empower artisans; all you need to know
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The government of Delhi has approved the Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme, which is aimed at providing structured training, financial support, and digital market access to artisans. The scheme is meant to benefit those engaged in khadi, handloom, and cottage industries, as well as in the unorganised sector. The decision was cleared during a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The scheme seeks to equip traditional workers with upgraded skills and connect them directly to online marketplaces, including the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to a government statement.

Announcing the initiative, CM Gupta said artisans have long contributed to preserving Delhi’s cultural heritage, adding that they need modern training and improved access to markets to remain competitive. She said the scheme is designed to connect skills with sustainable livelihoods and expand opportunities for workers. The programme will be implemented through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB). During the financial year 2025-26, over 3,700 beneficiaries will be covered under the first phase of the programme, for which a sum of Rs 8.95 crore has been approved. A proposed outlay of more than Rs 57 crore for FY 2026-27 is expected to significantly scale up the initiative, the city government said.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will undergo 12 days (96 hours) of structured training, including a two-day entrepreneurship development programme. Training will be carried out in batches of 35 to 45 participants to ensure focused guidance, as per the statement. It further stated that each trainee will receive a stipend of Rs 4,800 for the training period, along with Rs 100 per day for meals. Essential toolkits, including foot-operated sewing machines, will also be provided after the completion of training.

One of the key components of the scheme is digital onboarding. E-catalogues containing artisans' profiles, product details, and photographs will be uploaded to the ONDC platform to enhance visibility of their products across markets. In the first phase, the scheme will focus on nearly 18,000 tailors registered on the e-Shram portal. It will then be expanded to include other traditional workers such as embroiderers, potters, carpenters, cobblers, basket makers, bamboo artisans, and carpet weavers. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and only one member per family will be eligible. Gupta also said the scheme is part of a broader effort to strengthen the khadi, handloom, and village industries by integrating skills, technology, and financial empowerment.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'2kg down': Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20
'Put it in writing': BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down, late-night email sealed his exit
'Put it in writing': BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down, late-night email sealed
'India won World Cup': Virender Sehwag shares eye-opening fact after Zimbabwe's historic upset over Australia in T20 World Cup 2026
Virender Sehwag shares eye-opening fact after Zimbabwe's historic upset over AUS
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme to empower artisans; all you need to know
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves skill scheme to empower artisans
What are Ayushmaan Arogya Mandirs? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 51 treatment centres across Delhi
What are Ayushmaan Arogya Mandirs? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 51 treatment
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement