Delhi Red Fort blast kills 8: A timeline of previous major explosions that rocked capital city

Eight people have died and nearly two dozen injured after a powerful explosion in a car parked near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday (November 10). According to a report by news agency ANI, the explosion occurred near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Several vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department. ANI reported that multiple injured people were rushed to the LNJP Hospital. The exact cause of the blast is not clear as yet. A high alert has been sounded across the national capital and several other states after the blast. In view of the incident, here's taking a look at some major blasts that have rocked the capital city over the decades.

May 25, 2011: Minor blast in a car park outside Delhi High Court, no casualties.

September 27, 2008: Three people killed and 21 injured in a low-intensity blast at Mehrauli flower market near Qutab Minar.

September 13, 2008: 25 people killed and more than 100 injured in five serial blasts carried out within 45 minutes across Connaught Place, Ghaffar market in Karol Bagh, and M-Block market of Greater Kailash-I.

April 14, 2006: At least 14 people were injured after two explosions at the courtyard of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

October 29, 2005: More than 59 people were killed and over a hundred injured in three blasts in Sarojini Nagar and Paharganj markets, and one in a bus in Govindpuri area.

May 22, 2005: One person was killed and 60 injured in serial blasts in two cinema halls of Delhi.

June 18, 2000: Two people, including an eight-year-old, were killed and about a dozen others wounded in two bomb blasts near the Red Fort.

July 26, 1998: A high-intensity blast in a bus parked at Kashmiri Gate Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) killed two and injured others.

December 30, 1997: Four people were killed and dozens others injured in a bomb blats in a bus near Punjabi Bagh.

November 30, 1997: Twin blasts in the Red Fort area left three dead and 70 others injured.

October 26, 1997: Twin explosions in Karol Bagh market killed one and injured 34 others.

October 18, 1997: One person killed and 23 others injured in twin bomb blasts in Rani Bagh market.

October 10, 1997: One person killed and 16 injured in three explosions at Shantivan, Kauria Pul, and Kingsway Camp areas.

October 1, 1997: 30 people wounded in twin bomb explosions near a procession in Sadar Bazar area.

January 9, 1997: 50 people injured in a bomb blast opposite the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO.