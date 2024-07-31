Twitter
Delhi ncr

Delhi Rains: 10 flights diverted as IMD issues red alert

Heavy rains in Delhi have caused significant waterlogging, leading to flight diversions and major traffic disruptions across the city.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

Delhi Rains: 10 flights diverted as IMD issues red alert
10 flights to Delhi diverted amid Red alert in Delhi
At least 10 flights headed to Delhi were diverted after heavy rain hit the national capital this evening. The weather office announced around 7 pm that clouds had gathered over the city "from all four sectors," and the rain was expected to last for two hours.

Waterlogging was reported in several parts of the city, recalling the recent tragedy at a coaching center in Rajinder Nagar. Last Saturday, three students lost their lives in a flooded basement at the center. The road outside the coaching center is flooded again, with visuals showing people wading through knee-deep water.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed all officers to stay alert and address issues in areas prone to waterlogging, including locations with coaching centers. He posted on social media platform X, "Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres."

Several areas, including the Income Tax Office (ITO) junction, Connaught Place, Minto Road, and the Moti Bagh flyover, have experienced significant waterlogging and long traffic jams. The passage under the Minto Bridge has been closed, and videos from Chandni Chowk show shopkeepers' goods floating in accumulated water.

There have also been reports of houses collapsing in three to four areas of Delhi, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The India Meteorological Department posted on X that Delhi would experience light to moderate rainfall, with some areas seeing intense to very intense spells for two hours. Their message read, "Clouds have converged over Delhi from all 4 sectors. Widespread Light/Moderate Rainfall with isolated Intense to very intense Spell (3-5cm/hr) likely over Delhi during next 2 hours."

Several airlines, including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have issued advisories regarding flight diversions and delays. Passengers have been advised to leave early and check their flight statuses.

IndiGo posted on X, "The rain gods have decided to shower #Delhi with their blessings tonight. As a result, we're expecting heavy rainfall throughout the night. Check your flight status here https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj." Vistara mentioned that flight UK998 from Pune to Delhi had been diverted to Lucknow, while Air India advised its guests to start early for the airport.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
