Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his educational qualifications, family members, and more
Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 each for 'extra hugs' with Hema Malini on Sholay set, Ramesh Sippy says 'it took time for me to...'
Delhi pollution crisis: Govt orders all offices to work with 50% staff, work-from-home for rest
Who is Aman Sanger? Youngest billionaire cofounder who sparked AI coding revolution, his net worth is..., know all about his journey
Dharmendra death: Priyanka Chopra recalls Bollywood's He-Man's genorisity, admits her first signing amount came from Sholay actor: 'Very few people are capable of...'
Dharmendra death: Bollywood's He-Man's first and only film where he played villain, broke his chain of flops, overshadowed hero, but never played negative role again, it is..
After Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC topper IAS Athar Aamir goes viral, check his marks here
West Bengal Election 2026: Will Mamata Banerjee launch new scheme like Nitish Kumar did in Bihar?
Delhi-NCR news: Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to remain closed on Nov 25
Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'
DELHI NCR
The announcement has been made under third level of the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP-3, which is determined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Earlier, the city government had advised private offices to work with 50 percent of staff capacity.
The government of Delhi has ordered all private and state-run offices in the national capital to work with 50 percent staff as hazardous levels of pollution continue to choke the city. The announcement has been made under third level of the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP-3, which is determined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Earlier, the city government had advised private offices to work with 50 percent of staff capacity.
The Delhi government had already announced various restrictions for schools, including now allowing students play in the open or participate in outdoor activities. The government has also asked people to avoid open burning of waste and to report violations through the Green Delhi app. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said the government is implementing all pollution-control measures under GRAP-3 "with full seriousness and round-the-clock monitoring."