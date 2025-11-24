Delhi pollution crisis: Govt orders all offices to work with 50% staff, work-from-home for rest

The announcement has been made under third level of the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP-3, which is determined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Earlier, the city government had advised private offices to work with 50 percent of staff capacity.

The government of Delhi has ordered all private and state-run offices in the national capital to work with 50 percent staff as hazardous levels of pollution continue to choke the city. The announcement has been made under third level of the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP-3, which is determined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Earlier, the city government had advised private offices to work with 50 percent of staff capacity.

The Delhi government had already announced various restrictions for schools, including now allowing students play in the open or participate in outdoor activities. The government has also asked people to avoid open burning of waste and to report violations through the Green Delhi app. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has said the government is implementing all pollution-control measures under GRAP-3 "with full seriousness and round-the-clock monitoring."