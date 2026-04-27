Delhi Police head constable arrested for shooting dead food delivery agent in Dwarka
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DELHI NCR
The accused, identified as Neeraj, was earlier absconding. Delhi Police officials launched a manhunt and conducted raids to trace him, leading to the arrest.
A Delhi Police Special Cell head constable has been arrested for allegedly opening fire late at night in Dwarka area, killing one labourer and injuring another, officials said. The accused, identified as Neeraj, was earlier absconding. Delhi Police officials launched a manhunt and conducted raids to trace him, leading to the arrest.
According to the Delhi Police, "At around 2 am last night in Jaffarpur Kalan, Dwarka, Head Constable Neeraj, posted with the Special Cell, allegedly opened fire, leaving one labourer dead and injuring another. The labourers were partying, and an argument broke out over the noise, which led to this incident. It is being investigated whether the head constable was drunk. The accused is absconding, and a search is underway. The police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation. After conducting a post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family." The sister of the victim told news agency ANI: "My brother was shot dead." Further investigation into the case is ongoing.
Earlier, in a separate incident, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and grievously injured after his hands were cut using a grinder over a payment dispute in the Vijay Enclave area of Delhi. According to the police, a PCR call was received on April 24 at around 8:30 pm, informing that a man had been assaulted and his hands were allegedly cut using a grinder by known persons at Vijay Enclave in Dabri. Police reached the spot and found injured Lokesh Gupta, a halwai and tent service provider. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused Ajay Pal, also known as Billa, had hired tent services from the victim for his daughter's wedding held on April 20 for an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh. Of the total amount, around Rs 2 lakh was still pending. Police said when the victim went to the accused to collect the remaining payment, Ajay Pal, along with several associates, allegedly attacked him and attempted to cut both his hands using a grinder.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).