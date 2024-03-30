Twitter
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to inform commuters about the restrictions and diversions on the following roads from 9 am to 3 pm.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

Image courtesy: ANI
After receiving permission from the Election Commission and Police, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc is set to hold a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 (tomorrow) in protest against the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ahead of the political rally, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to inform commuters about the restrictions and diversions on the following roads from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

Avoid these roads on March 31 from 9 am onwards
  • Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk
  • Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to R/A Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk
  • JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate
  • R/A Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk
  • Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate
Traffic diversions may be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards tomorrow.
 
Parking Plan
  • Organiser Alighting Point and parking at Ramlila Maidan, Entry by Chaman Lal Marg.
  • Parking at Raj Ghat Power House Road, Shantivan Service Road, Parking of Shantivan for buses/cars.
  • Parking at Velodrome Road, Raj Ghat service lane & Salimgarh Bypass for buses.
Moreover, people have also been advised to use public transport, especially Metro services. People who will head towards ISBT, Railway Station or Airport must carefully plan their travel with sufficient time in hand.
 
Advertisement