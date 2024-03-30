Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

After receiving permission from the Election Commission and Police, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc is set to hold a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 (tomorrow) in protest against the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ahead of the political rally, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to inform commuters about the restrictions and diversions on the following roads from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

Avoid these roads on March 31 from 9 am onwards

Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk

Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to R/A Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk

JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate

R/A Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk

Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate

Traffic diversions may be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards tomorrow.

Parking Plan

Organiser Alighting Point and parking at Ramlila Maidan, Entry by Chaman Lal Marg.

Parking at Raj Ghat Power House Road, Shantivan Service Road, Parking of Shantivan for buses/cars.

Parking at Velodrome Road, Raj Ghat service lane & Salimgarh Bypass for buses.

Traffic Advisory



In view of a political rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31, 2024, traffic will be affected.



Kindly follow the traffic advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/UBozpP2wVA — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 30, 2024

Moreover, people have also been advised to use public transport, especially Metro services. People who will head towards ISBT, Railway Station or Airport must carefully plan their travel with sufficient time in hand.

