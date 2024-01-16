Headlines

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals, check routes to avoid

According to the advisory, the rehearsals will be conducted on Kartavya Path on 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st January from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:00 AM IST

article-main
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals, check routes to avoid
Ahead of India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police on Monday issued the advisory regarding traffic restrictions near the India Gate in Central Delhi in view of the January 26 parade rehearsals this week. 

According to the advisory, the rehearsals will be conducted on Kartavya Path on the 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st January from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade on Kartavya Path, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya

Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on these dates, the advisory stated.

Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, due to which the traffic will be diverted, it further added.

Consequently, congestion is likely to take place on these roads and motorists have been requested as per the advisory to follow directions given by traffic police personnel. People have also been requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience.

The motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent- round about RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street – Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi, the advisory mentions.

The Delhi Police on Friday had also issued an advisory on traffic restrictions near the India Gate in central Delhi for four days due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals.

 

