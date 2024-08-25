Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Krishna Janmashtami on August 26; check affected areas, alternative routes

Entry to the main temple will be from Mandir Marg which can be accessed from Kali Bari Marg side or Peshwa Road, the advisory said.

Delhi Police on Saturday (August 24) issued a traffic advisory for Laxmi Narayan Mandir on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on August 26. Janmashtami, an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna on Monday.

Hand bags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, cameras, mobile phones and other battery-operated equipment are not permitted, it said.

As is well known, visitors to the temple will have to remove their footwear before passing through the metal detectors leading to the temple gates. Arrangements have been made for depositing the footwear by the temple authorities in stalls adjacent to Kali Bari Marg and Hindu Maha Sabha office on Peshwa Road, the advisory stated.

Entry to the Geeta Bhawan and the Vatika will be through main temple gates. All other entry gates to the temple complex will remain closed, it said.

There are two exit gates from the temple complex. All people approaching Kali Bari Marg will proceed via Vatika Geeta Bhawan, exit (Vatika opening) lane leading to Kali Bari Marg, the advisory said.

All people wanting to move towards Peshwa Road should use gate number 3 for exit on the Geeta Bhawan side. No entry is permitted from gate number 3. No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mandir Marg between Panchkuian Road roundabout, Park Street roundabout on Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg and Peshwa Road, it stated.

An assistance booth has been set-up near the main gate of the temple. Delhi Police assures and wishes a safe and happy celebration of Janmashtami to all, it added.

(with inputs from PTI)