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Delhi on high alert, security beefed up as intel warns of possible terror attacks

Intelligence agencies have reportedly warned that terrorists could target locations in Delhi using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This has prompted the Delhi Police to strengthen security measures at sensitive and high-footfall areas.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 09, 2026, 10:14 PM IST

Delhi on high alert, security beefed up as intel warns of possible terror attacks
The Delhi Police has launched extensive inspection drives at several areas across the capital.
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Delhi has been placed on high alert after intelligence reports warned of possible terror attacks at key locations across the capital city, reports said. Intelligence agencies have reportedly warned that terrorists could target locations in Delhi using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This has prompted the Delhi Police to strengthen security measures at sensitive and high-footfall areas.

According to a report by India Today, the Delhi Police has launched extensive inspection drives at several strategic areas across the national capital. Cops also tightened security outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices in Delhi, carrying out inspections and installing additional barricades. Security personnel deployed at popular landmarks could also be potential targets, the report said citing sources.

The alert has come weeks after the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a module linked to the Pakistani terror operative Shahzad Bhatti, who is believed to be working for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Police have arrested nine people in connection with the terror module. During police questioning, officials found that members of the module were planning targeted killings in Delhi and had conducted reconnaissance of several high-profile locations, including a famous temple.

The news comes months after a car blast near the iconic Red Fort rocked the capital, killing 15 people and injuring several others. That attack occurred on November 10, soon after several people were arrested and explosives material was recovered in connection to what the police described as a "white-collar terror module." Several doctors and administrative officials linked to the Faridabad-based Al-Falah University were arrested by the police for having links to the module.

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