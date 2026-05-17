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Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days, temperature may hit 45 degree Celsius: How to protect yourself?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a widespread and severe heat spell continues to grip large parts of the country, with Delhi and the rest of northern India expected to be particularly hit in the coming days.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 17, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days, temperature may hit 45 degree Celsius: How to protect yourself?
The IMD declares a heatwave when temperatures go abnormally high in an area.
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Millions of Indians are set to affected by a severe heatwave as the summer season intensifies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a widespread and severe heat spell continues to grip large parts of the country, with Delhi and the rest of northern India expected to be particularly hit in the coming days.

What is a heatwave?

The IMD declares a heatwave when temperatures go abnormally high in an area. In the plains, such as Delhi, this means:
Condition 1: Maximum temperature of 40 degree or higher, 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius above normal (heatwave), or more than 6.4 degree Celsius above normal (severe heatwave).
Condition 2: When the temperature hits 45 degree Celsius or above, irrespective of the departure from average.

Heatwave conditions are expected to persist until May 22 across regions including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Goa and Konkan. In Delhi, a steep 2-3 degree Celsius surge is likely over the next three days. As per the forecast, temperatures could reach up to 45 degree Celsius in the capital during the next week, with hot nights bringing little relief to residents.

Relief elsewhere in India

While the North heats up, cooler weather is expected in some other parts of the country. States in the northeast (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura) and parts of South India (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh) are expected to receive moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 50 kmph). Isolated and light downpour is also likely in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

How to stay safe?

Here are some precautions you can take to protect yourself from the heatwave:
Stay indoors or under shade between 12 noon and 4 pm.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day.
Wear light and loose cotton clothes.
Use umbrella and caps when stepping outdoors during the heat.
Take a healthy and nutritious diet.

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