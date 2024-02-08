Twitter
Delhi-Noida traffic advisory: Diversion on many routes due to farmers' protest in National Capital

The route from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk to Harola Chowk and from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 to Sector-06 Chowki Chowk will be completely blocked as per the traffic police advisory.

Ritik Raj

Feb 08, 2024, 09:09 AM IST

Following the announcement of the United Kisan Morcha's march to Delhi, traffic police were notified. Farmers from hundreds of villages in Noida and Greater Noida have announced that they will march to Delhi in protest for their demands. The police diverted traffic on Thursday in response to the farmers' call. If you are planning to travel on Thursday, please read the traffic police advisory before using Noida's roads.

The route from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 to Sector-06 Chowki Chowk and from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk to Harola Chowk will be completely closed to traffic, per the traffic police advisory. 

Due to the protest, Golchakkar Chowk, Sector-15, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector-06 Chowki Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, Sector-8/10/11/12 Chowk, and Harola Chowk will all have traffic rerouted as needed. 

Drivers can use these routes to avoid traffic inconveniences:-

1. Traffic from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 through Sandeep Paper Mill. Chowk Towards Jhundpura Chowk will reach its destination. Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 via Rajnigandha Chowk.

2. Traffic heading from Jhundpura Chowk via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk to Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 will be able to get there via Jhundpura Chowk via Sector-8/10/11/12 Chowk.

3. Traffic heading from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk to Harola Chowk will be able to reach their destination via Rohan Motors Tiraha, IGL Chowk Sector01, Golchakkar Chowk, or Ashok Nagar.

4. Traffic travelling from Harola Chowk to Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk will be able to get there by cutting through Sector-16 Market from Harola Chowk.

5. Traffic heading from Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Chowk to Sector-18, 27, 37, and so on will be able to continue as usual.

6. In the event of a traffic jam on DND, drivers heading towards Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway or the MP-01 route will be able to reach their destination via the Chilla red light.

7. If there is a traffic jam at the Chilla Red Light on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic heading towards Delhi will be able to reach their destination via DND.

8. If there is a traffic jam on Chilla or DND, traffic coming from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and heading to Delhi via DND, Chilla via Mahamaya Flyover will be able to reach their destination via Kalindi Kunj via Mahamaya Flyover.

9. When there is a traffic jam on the DND, go from the Charkha roundabout to the Sector-94 underpass, then take the Mahamaya flyover to Sector-37. Alternatively, one can travel through Ashok Nagar to reach the destination by 18, 16, or 15.

10. If there is a traffic jam on the DND, vehicles heading to Delhi from the Filmcity flyover near Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate No. 02 Sector 95 (Bird Feeding Point) on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway can be seen heading to DND, Chilla. The destination can be reached from Sector 18 climbing loop via Sector -18, 16, 15 via Ashok Nagar, or via elevated road via Sector-60, 62, NH-24.

