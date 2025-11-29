Delhi: 3 dead, several injured in fire at four-storey building in Sangam Vihar

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

Three people have died and two others were injured in a fire at a four-storey building in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, police said. The incident happened at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension of Sangam Vihar. Fire Tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire. Further details on this story are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

