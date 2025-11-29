Delhi: 3 dead, several injured in fire at four-storey building in Sangam Vihar

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 47 flights, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states
DELHI NCR
The incident happened at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension of Sangam Vihar. Fire Tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire.
Three people have died and two others were injured in a fire at a four-storey building in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, police said. The incident happened at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension of Sangam Vihar. Fire Tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire. Further details on this story are awaited.
