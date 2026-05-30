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Delhi: Several feared trapped after five-storey building collapses near Saket metro station

According to a report by news agency PTI, police said the building housed a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was ongoing on the upper floors. It is suspected that some of those trapped may be students.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 30, 2026, 11:15 PM IST

Delhi: Several feared trapped after five-storey building collapses near Saket metro station
Fire department and police have launched a search and rescue operation (Photo: ANI).
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Several people are feared to be trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in the Saidulajab area near Saket metro station in southern Delhi on Saturday evening (May 30). According to a report by news agency PTI, police said the building housed a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was ongoing on the upper floors. It is suspected that some of those trapped may be students.

Reportedly, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the incident at 7:44 pm. Seven fire tenders were then rushed to the spot. Fire department personnel and police teams have since launched a search and rescue operation. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people who may be trapped under the debris.

A large number of people gathered at the site of the building collapse, and many joined officials in removing the debris and searching for trapped persons. According to a statement from the DFS, three people were rescued by members of the public and the police. Four others were rescued by the DFS along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and shifted to a nearby hospital, the DFS said.

As per a report by The Times of India, a local resident said: "At around 6 pm, a building collapsed. The building housed offices. Since it was a weekend, most offices were closed, resulting in fewer people present than usual...The entire building collapsed, and the impact was felt by some of the smaller neighbouring buildings as well."

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