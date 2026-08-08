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Delhi: 70-year-old woman killed after speeding Mercedes rams another car in Narela

The victim, identified as Urmila, was out on a morning walk when the accident took place. The Mercedes car was being driven by Shubham, who is the son of a sub-inspector (SI) in the Haryana Police.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

Delhi: 70-year-old woman killed after speeding Mercedes rams another car in Narela
Police arrested Shubham from the spot of the accident (Photo: ANI).
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A 70-year-old woman was killed after a speeding Mercedes car rammed another vehicle in Delhi's Narela locality on Saturday (August 8). The incident occurred outside Himalaya Apartments in Mamurpur area. The victim, identified as Urmila, was out on a morning walk when the fatal accident took place. The Mercedes car was reportedly being driven by Shubham, who is the son of a sub-inspector (SI) in the Haryana Police.

Police arrested Shubham from the spot of the accident, with eyewitnesses saying that he was drunk at the time of the deadly crash. According to a report by NDTV, the Mercedes collided head-on with a Wagon R around 8 am. The WagonR was pushed back and hit a three-wheeler loading van parked at some distance. The victim was trapped between the three-wheeler van and the Wagon R, sustaining severe injuries. She succumbed to the wounds on the spot. The driver of the WagonR suffered minor injuries and was given first aid.

Reportedly, Shubham had borrowed the luxury vehicle from a friend a day earlier. After arrest, he underwent a medical checkup, and the report is awaited. A police case under relevant sections has been registered, and the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The statements of the drivers and other persons who witnessed the crash are likely to be recorded as part of the investigation. Officials are also examining CCTV footage from the area to collect facts about the accident. This marks the latest fatal accident involving a luxury vehicle in the capital city. In November last year, a speeding Mercedes car had rammed into three restaurant workers near the Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. One of them had died.

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