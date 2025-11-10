FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Massive car explosion near Red Fort, 1 dead

Reports said that multiple injured people were rushed to the LNJP Hospital. The exact cause of the blast is not clear as yet. A high alert has been sounded across the national capital after the blast.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 07:56 PM IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Massive car explosion near Red Fort, 1 dead
The exact cause of the blast is not clear as yet.
One person has died and several others injured after a powerful explosion occurred in a car parked near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday (November 10). According to a report by news agency ANI, the explosion occurred near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department. ANI reported that multiple injured people were rushed to the LNJP Hospital. The exact cause of the blast is not clear as yet. A high alert has been sounded across the national capital after the blast. 

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call was received around 6:55 pm, after which seven fire tenders and 15 CAT ambulances were rushed to the spot. Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
