Human rabies to be declared a notifiable disease in Delhi, government says key step towards zero deaths

The Delhi government is also working on finalising the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination in coordination with local bodies, the Animal Husbandry Department and other stakeholders.

The Delhi Government is preparing to declare Human Rabies as a Notifiable Disease in the national capital under the Epidemic Diseases Act to enhance reporting, early treatment, and tracking.

"This is an important step toward our goal of zero human deaths from rabies in Delhi," said Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

According to the official statement, following the notification, all government and private healthcare institutions, including medical colleges and individual practitioners, will be obligated to report suspected, probable, and confirmed cases of human rabies to the concerned health authorities.

It further added that the move will help strengthen disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting of cases, and enable swift public health action to prevent the spread of rabies.

The statement said notifiable disease is an important step toward eliminating zero human deaths due to dog-mediated rabies. Rabies vaccination facilities for humans as well as dogs and other animals, the statement added.

To ensure wider access, the anti-rabies vaccine is currently being provided at 59 health facilities across all 11 districts of Delhi, while anti-rabies serum is available at 33 designated health facilities and hospitals in the national capital.

The move will help authorities monitor disease trends, improve coordination between human and animal health systems, and implement targeted preventive measures in high-risk zones.

"Rabies is a preventable disease, and no death due to rabies is acceptable. Declaring human rabies as a notifiable disease will strengthen surveillance, improve early detection, and ensure timely treatment," Singh said.

The notification will come into effect immediately after issuance and will remain applicable until further notice. The guidelines on reporting and coordination will be shared to all relevant departments and health institutions.

