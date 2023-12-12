Headlines

Delhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR winters: Delhi sees coldest day of season at 6.5°C, Gurgaon at 8.3°C; check IMD forecast for next few days

IMD added that the minimum temperature was expected to hover around 6-7°C for the next three days due to cold northwesterly winds.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

The winter wave blanketed Delhi on Monday, as the minimum temperature slipped to 6.5°C, two-degree less than Sunday and the lowest of the season. While, Gurgaon also recorded the season's coldest night on Monday with temperature slipping to 8.3°C.

Delhi-NCR’s temperatures have been dropping for a few days now as chilly winds rapidly grip the city. Earlier, the temperatures on Sunday were 8.3 degrees, and 9.2°C on Saturday. Monday’s minimum temperature was three degrees less than what is perceived normal for this day of the year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi’s afternoon temperatures, which so far have been pleasant, will likely drop in the upcoming days.

While, Delhi’s maximum temperature on Monday rose slightly to 24.8°C, around normal, from 23.4°C a day before.

The weather department added that weather conditions are unlikely to vary over the next few days and that this will allow northwesterly winds to surround the Capital. It added that the minimum temperature was expected to hover around 6-7°C for the next three days.

“These are cool winds, which are gradually leading to a drop in temperature. The longer we see sustained northwesterly winds, the more the mercury dips,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Along with the cold winds came shallow fog, which blanketed the city in the morning. As per IMD, there was a “shallow to moderate fog”, which reduced the visibility to 500m at Safdarjung and around 700m at Palam.

Delhi’s harsh winters become intense around end-December, before stabilising in mid of January, which is the coldest month. The chill then starts reducing marginally in February before the winter ends in March.

 
