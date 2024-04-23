Twitter
Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR weather update: Sudden rain, strong winds bring relief from scorching heat

"A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 40 to 70 kmph, is expected to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR within the next 2 hours," the weather department said.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 06:27 PM IST

The national capital got a sudden spell of rain, bringing respite from summer. The pre-monsoon rain was accompanied by strong winds, reducing the temperature in Delhi. 

The dust storm in the evening came after a sunny afternoon when the temperature reached around 35 degrees Celsius. 

Earlier on Monday, IMD said light to moderate intensity rain would likely occur in Delhi-NCR.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili), NCR ( Loni Dehat) Kharkhoda (Haryana) Chandpur, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha," Regional Met Centre New Delhi said in a post on X.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days adding that there is a possibility of light rain on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that in the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India.

"In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow...At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius," Kumar said.

(with ANI inputs)

 
