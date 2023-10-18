Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

According to the Meteorological Department, the onset of winter has begun and it will continue to remain cool in Delhi-NCR

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a high of 26.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest maximum temperature reported in October this year, weather department officials said. Overnight showers in the national capital had led to a dip in the minimum temperature, which settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, in the morning.

Gusty winds accompanied by rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday night. From 8.30 am on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday, the city logged 5 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

According to the Meteorological Department, the onset of winter has begun and it will continue to remain cool in Delhi-NCR. The weather in Delhi changed because of the active western disturbances.

The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR will be around 26–32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will hover around 16–19 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.