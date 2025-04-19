According to the IMD, the sky will remain partly cloudy through the day and is expected to become generally cloudy by the evening.

Delhi woke up to a warm Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average. After Friday’s high of 41 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department has predicted some relief today in the form of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

Humidity levels on Friday fluctuated between 57 percent and 35 percent, making the weather feel even warmer despite the clear sky.

According to the IMD, the sky will remain partly cloudy through the day and is expected to become generally cloudy by the evening. There is a chance of very light rain or drizzle, along with thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and could gust up to 60 kilometres per hour during evening hours.

The maximum temperature for Saturday is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay close to 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the poor category. At 4 p.m. on Friday, the city recorded an Air Quality Index of 219, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor and may pose health risks to sensitive groups.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during strong winds or dust storms and take necessary precautions, especially during the evening when weather activity is expected to increase.

Also read: GST on UPI transactions over Rs 2000? Here's what government says