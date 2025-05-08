Weather experts say that these are pre-monsoon showers, which are normal at this time of year. More such spells of rain may happen in the coming days.

Delhi-NCR weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi-NCR will receive heavy rain and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. Areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are also likely to be affected. A yellow alert has been issued to warn people to stay careful.

The sudden change in weather is due to a western disturbance and moist winds coming from the Arabian Sea. These winds are bringing clouds and moisture to the region, which may cause strong rain and winds.

On Tuesday morning, light to moderate rain was seen in many parts of Delhi and nearby cities. The IMD has said that some areas could see heavy showers and winds blowing up to 40 kilometres per hour. People have been advised to stay indoors during storms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles.

Due to rain, there could be traffic jams and waterlogging in some low-lying areas. Drivers are advised to be careful as roads may become slippery and visibility may reduce.

The weather has brought some relief from the recent heat. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was around 25°C, and the maximum is expected to stay below 35°C due to cloud cover and rainfall. The cool winds and rain have made the weather pleasant for many residents.

Weather experts say that these are pre-monsoon showers, which are normal at this time of year. More such spells of rain may happen in the coming days.

The IMD has asked people, especially senior citizens, children, and those with health problems, to stay indoors when the weather gets rough. Local authorities have also been told to be ready in case of any emergency.

