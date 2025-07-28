Delhi NCR weather: In relief from heat, IMD forecasts rain with thunderstorm on...

The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. Light showers were reported in parts of the city early morning, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degree Celsius. Here's more.

Rains are expected in Delhi over the coming few days, according to the weather office.

In an X post, Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, wrote, "Delhi, get ready to be drenched in monsoon showers on July 28 and 29. The LPA (low pressure area) will move south of Delhi over the northeast." The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to hover around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 59 per cent at 5.30 pm on Sunday. The air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 87 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

