DELHI NCR
In the grip of extreme heat, Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The real-feel temperature -- or heat index -- was 47.1 degrees Celsius.
In the grip of extreme heat, Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The real-feel temperature - or heat index - was 47.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels fluctuated between 39 per cent and 24 per cent, the weather department said.
The IMD on Monday issued an orange alert for the capital city till Wednesday, warning people to stay cautious and take steps to protect themselves from the ongoing heatwave. According to the IMD, very hot weather will persist in Delhi until at least June 12.
The daytime temperature on Wednesday is expected to hover around the 45-degree Celsius mark, while the nights will also be warm at around 29 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
Safdarjung, the base observatory of Delhi, on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, while the other monitoring stations, including Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar, recorded heatwave conditions, with the latter recording a high of 45.5 degrees Celsius.
According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius with a departure of at least 4.5 degrees Celsius from normal, or the maximum crosses the 45-degree mark - as Ayanagar did for the second straight day on Tuesday. Delhi is also experiencing warm nights with the temperature remaining high even after sunset. This can make it harder for people to cool down, besides increasing the risk of heat-related illness, especially for the elderly, children, and those with health issues.
There may be some relief starting June 12, with the IMD forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi, along with gusty winds between 30 and 40 kmph.
The air quality in the capital was recorded in the 'poor' category on Tuesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 215 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency PTI).
Housefull 5 box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan film races towards Rs 200-crore mark globally, earns Rs...
Delhi NCR Weather: Delhi records season's hottest day as temperature reaches...; IMD forecast says rain expected after THIS date
Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' for doing a film with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'I don't get along with...'
RCB owners finally break silence over reports claiming sale of franchise after maiden IPL title win, says 'would like to clarify that...'
Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: In last phone call with mother, Raja Raghuvanshi said...
Aamir Khan reviews son Junaid Khan's performance in Maharaj, Loveyapa: 'He doesn't know how to..., he can't....'
Fertility rate declines amid population hitting 1.46 billion in India, UN says answer lies in...
Anil Ambani's company signs big Rs 10000 crore defence pact with German firm, set to manufacture...
‘Never posted...’: Elon Musk dismisses his AI chatbot Grok’s remarks sparking controversy alleging him stealing...
8 friends on picnic drown while taking bath in river in Rajasthan, 3 rescued
CONFIRMED! Australia, South Africa reveal Playing XI for WTC Final 2025: Check inside
Rs 200,000 for donkeys! Chinese obsession behind disappearance of lakhs of this animal because...
Viral Video: Apple Store, Jordan Flagship store looted in Los Angeles amid anti-ICE protest, WATCH
Delhi Cabinet takes BIG decision on school fee hike, govt to impose...; check details
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: Travel time reduced to just 8 hrs, check toll prices, speed limits and more
Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, worked in Salman Khan's Partner; here's how handsome he looks now
From CWC 2015 to 2023 World Cup: A look at unbeaten trio of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc ahead of WTC 2025 Final
Hospital meal shocks patient which came with...; video goes viral
Meet man who studied at IIT Kanpur, worked closely with Ratan Tata for decades, his salary is Rs 265000000, now leads company worth Rs...
BIG blow to Pakistan? China may join hands with India after THIS country takes initiative
Where to Buy Clenbuterol Online in 2025 — Fast US Shipping & Smart Savings
Strawberry Moon 2025: When and how to watch this rare celestial event in India, know tips for best view
Google launches new special feature in Gemini amid ChatGPT global outage; check eligibility, details here
Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu to not hit theatres this Friday, new release date...
Netherlands’ museum displays 200-year-old condom, a 19th century satire on... with a sharp message in unique exhibition titled...
Kwikpic’s AI Technology Redefining the Way Event and Wedding Photos Are Shared
Anil Ambani's company's shares hit fresh high of Rs...; market cap now reaches Rs...
Meet actress, who became star at 16, worked with Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, died by suicide at 34 after...
WATCH: Monkey kisses goodbye to caretaker at his funeral, heartwarming video goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan rent flat for household staff for monthly rent of...., its located in..
All you need to know about Coronavirus: Origin, discovery, carriers, what can it do to humans, WHO says...
Deepika Padukone makes big announcement after leaving Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit for Allu Arjun, Atlee's film: 'I've experienced firsthand...'
ChatGPT down: Several users unable to access AI chatbot, say, 'No model is working'
The sleep crisis India isn’t talking about— A nation awake is a nation at risk
After leading CSK in IPL 2025, Ruturaj Gaikwad to head to England to join...
Karan Johar breaks his silence on feud with Kartik Aaryan, removing him from Dostana 2: 'He and I...'
Thug Life box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film crashes on first Monday, earns just Rs...
Plutus Education Launches DIBO: Building Talent for a Booming Investment Banking Operations Market
Delhi NCR weather update: IMD issues Red Alert as heatwave scorches city, rain expected on...
Meet star who helped Shah Rukh Khan when he was struggling, offered him food; his name is...
Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani Power shares over 6%, market cap climbs to Rs...
Australia vs South Africa: What happens if WTC Final gets washed out or ends in draw or tie?
Meet Hollywood's richest man who has net worth over Rs 71,730 crore, not Tom Cruise, The Rock, his name is....
Austria: At least 9 dead, several injured after shooting rampage at school
Meet man, son of farmer, grew up in poverty, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., now holds this prestigious position
Amitabh Bachchan's superhit song from 44 years ago which left Jaya Bachchan fuming, she said 'Amitji does not look like...', film was..., song was..
Pakistan under burden of ...of external debt, misses most growth targets, increases defence budget by...
Live Close to Nature at Unnati – A Unique Farm-Inspired Community by Hosachiguru
'If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go...': EAM S Jaishankar gives chilling warning of retribution over terror attacks
Virat Kohli's RCB to get new owner? Report claims..., it's current valuation is Rs...
Sonali Bendre addresses link-up with Raj Thackeray, her cryptic response leaves netizens confused: 'Kehna kya chahte ho'
Indian astronaut to carry out experiments on THESE animals on how to absorb radiation, survive nuclear war
Lost his wife, drowned in debt, then got married to a..., is now owner of property worth Rs 40000000000
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani's video romancing Shloka Mehta at a friend's wedding goes viral: Watch
LSG star Rishabh Pant bounces back after poor IPL 2025 stint, breaks Lord's roof during practice session with sixer ahead of England Test series; watch
Pakistan still in fear after India's Brahmos attack in Operation Sindoor, seeks help from these two nations for air defence, they are...
Meet woman, who left her home at 15, slept at railway station, earned just Rs 20 per day, now runs Rs 104 crore company, her name is..., business is..
Why the New Income Tax Slab Could Be a Game Changer for Middle-Class Salaried Individuals?
Billionaire Nikhil Kamath says THIS thing to be most valuable in next 5-10 years, not gold, silver, land or money, it is...
This actor slapped lead actress so hard that her eye vein burst, caused facial paralysis, she had to leave lead roles, later became famous as..., she is..
Turkey to pay heavy price for supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Modi govt plans to...
What is Brigade 313? Senator admits Pakistan supported terrorist organisations, Sherry Rehman says about India...
Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, gave no hit for 8 years, got superstardom after Sunny Deol..., her name is..
This Bollywood actress becomes Maldives' brand ambassador ahead of PM Modi's visit
Meet actress whose kanyadaan was performed by Vijay Mallya, she quit acting despite working with superstars, her husband is..., name is..
This Muslim country has changed flight rules, no medicines in bag due to..., if caught you will be...
MS Dhoni opens up for FIRST time after being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, former India captain says, ' It is something that I will...'
World's most expensive blood, price is over 12 lakh rupees per litre, also called blue gold, it is used for...belongs to...
Meet world's most unknown tribe, cannibals who live in..., met humans after 55,000 years, they are from..., are called..
Bankrupt Pakistan in big trouble, price of this animal is rising massively, there is a China connection, it is...
This is Uttar Pradesh richest district with only 7 percent poor population, not Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, it is...
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Raja Raghuvanshi's murder on honeymoon in Meghalaya, calls Sonam Raghuvanshi ‘biggest...’
'Bigger destruction than Corona', US expert issues chilling warning regarding China
Indore honeymoon murder case: Sonam, Raj met through a piece of paper, story behind their wedding, honeymoon revealed
This man, Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar's guru, who launched their careers, died in poverty, his wife was found begging at..., his name is..
Viral video: Groom's electrifying dance to Bollywood hit 'Dhoom Machale' steals show at wedding, even Hrithik Roshan could not stop himself from commenting
BTS' RM, V officially complete military service, confirm concert 'real soon'
Meet actress whose German great-grandfather fought against Hitler, her mother was expelled; she is now top Indian...
India's 'first car' was made in Kerala, not the famous Hindustan Ambassador, was designed by..., name was...
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Tiger Vs Pathaan on hold due to Ranbir Kapoor's Dhoom 4? Here's what we know
Anil Ambani's company surpasses Mukesh Ambani to become first private Indian firm to develop..., to invest Rs 50000000000 in...
This is the only city in the world where non-veg food is banned, even tourists are not allowed to bring, it is located in...
Pakistan, China in fear as India plans to test advanced hypersonic missile developed under 'Project Vishnu', its top speed is..., name is...
Housefull 5 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer sees 60% drop but crosses Rs 100 crore in India, earns Rs...
This actor, once India’s richest superstar, owned 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, then lost everything, lived in chawl, died in poverty due to..., name is..
Modi govt isn't ending ties with Pakistan's friend Turkey due to this reason, a complete ban could harm...
Amol Parashar breaks silence on dating rumours with Konkana Sen Sharma: 'Naming every relation is...'
Bad news for Pakistan, China, Indian Army to get Rs 30000 crore air defence missile system, has the capability to..., its name is...
This Indian ‘Missile Bus’, developed by DRDO, can become nightmare for Pakistan and China, it has a rage of 5800km, it can carry…, it's name is..
Weather update: Delhi-NCR witness scorching heat as temperature rises to 43.4 degrees Celsius, IMD predicts light rainfall on...
Donald Trump authorises additional 2000 National Guard members to Los Angeles as anti-immigration protests escalate, here's what we know so far
Meet man who is IIT dropout, now leads global tech company worth Rs 1026050000000, he works for...
Billionaires in this country hit Rs 5.17 lakh crore in total wealth, while common people struggle with...
'Mehendi wali baith ja zara!': Man slams train's AC coach experience after 'baraati family' create chaos, calls it 'worst...'
Meet woman, daughter of IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in second attempt without coaching, her AIR is..., now posted in...
Apple launches iOS 26, boosts iPhone experience: 5 things to know
WWDC 2025: Apple unveils new software design 'Liquid Glass' for iOS, macOS and others; check here
Director Manish Gupta denies allegations of stabbing driver: 'This is an extortion racket'
Gurdas Maan's younger brother Gurpanth Maan dies after brief illness in Mohali
Meet man who started working at 14 as vegetable cutter, later opened restaurant in US, now he’s famous for his...