Delhi NCR weather: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorms in capital city on THIS date

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted drizzles or rain with thunderstorms in the national capital city on Sunday, an official has said. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degree Celsius on Saturday, 0.9 notch below the season's average, according to the weather department. The minimum temperature hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 5:30 pm, the department said.

Delhi's air quality index

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', between 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe.'

Rains in Delhi this season

Previously, rain had lashed parts of Delhi on Friday, with the IMD issuing a "yellow" alert for the capital. The city's minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degree Celsius, while the maximum settled around 35 degree Celsius. The relative humidity was 80 per cent and the air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category with an AQI reading of 61, according to the CPCB's morning bulletin.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).