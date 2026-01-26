Delhi-NCR weather on January 27: IMD issues a yellow alert, here's what to expect

According to the IMD, gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometers per hour are expected between the early morning and forenoon hours. This will likely be followed by another spell of very light to light downpour in the afternoon and evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the broader national capital region (NCR) for Tuesday (January 27), warning of light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. According to the IMD, gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour (kmph) are expected between the early morning and forenoon hours. This will likely be followed by another spell of very light to light downpour in the afternoon and evening.

On Wednesday (January 28), Delhi is expected to witness a mostly cloudy sky. Shallow to moderate fog is also likely in the city during the morning hours. The temperatures in the national capital are likely to hover between 11 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius. The IMD has further predicted that winds will be calm in the morning, picking up slightly in the afternoon, and similar wind conditions are expected to continue until January 30.

On Thursday (January 29), similar weather conditions will persist, as per the weather office. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, with shallow to moderate fog expected during the morning hours. Temperatures are likely to range between 8 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius. The IMD has advised residents to keep a close watch on weather updates to stay safe. It also urged people to stay indoors, close windows/doors, and to avoid travel if possible.

Delhi had last seen significant rainfall on Friday (January 23), when sudden showers and thunderstorm caused the highest January downpour in two years, bringing down temperatures and improving the air quality index (AQI). As per the air quality early warning system, the capital city's AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday and Wednesday, before slipping back into the 'poor' category on Thursday.