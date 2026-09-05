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Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos, more showers likely today

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Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos, more showers likely today

Delhi-NCR is likely to receive more rain on September 5, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert after heavy showers caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the region.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 10:17 AM IST

Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos, more showers likely today
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Delhi-NCR is likely to witness another spell of rain on Saturday, September 5, even as several parts of the region continue to deal with waterlogging caused by Friday’s heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and forecast thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rain.

More rain expected on Saturday

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely at different times of the day on September 5, including the morning, afternoon and evening.

The fresh warning comes after continuous rain on Janmashtami disrupted normal life across Delhi-NCR. Several roads in Delhi and Gurugram were waterlogged, while traffic movement was affected at multiple locations.

Heavy waterlogging was also reported near Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing difficulties for commuters travelling around the terminals.

Noida, Ghaziabad may see heavier showers

Independent weather forecaster Navdeep Dahiya has also predicted a fresh spell of heavy rain across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad from the afternoon through late evening on Saturday.

In a post on X, Dahiya said Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad could receive 60-140 mm of rainfall, while Delhi and Gurgaon may record 30-80 mm by midnight.

He also warned that intermittent rain in the first half of the day could be followed by heavier showers later, increasing the chances of waterlogging in several areas. Parts of Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh may also receive heavy rain.

Delhi weather forecast for next few days

Delhi is expected to remain generally cloudy on September 5, with temperatures likely to stay between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius. On September 6, the city may see cloudy conditions with light rain or drizzle, with temperatures ranging between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius.

From September 7 to 10, partly cloudy skies are expected. Temperatures during this period are likely to remain in the range of 24-34 degrees Celsius.

Traffic disruption likely

With another spell of rain forecast, commuters in Delhi-NCR could face waterlogging and traffic congestion, particularly during the afternoon and evening when heavier showers are expected.

 

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