Traffic police issue challan to vehicle with unique 'Sarpanch Ji' customisation in Greater Noida

Greater Noida traffic police issued a challan for a vehicle with 'Sarpanch Ji' customization violating rules.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Delhi NCR news: In Delhi-NCR, vehicle owners often express their creativity through various modifications. Some may inscribe caste-related words or engage in other unique alterations. Recently, a peculiar case from Greater Noida has gained attention as a photo of the modified vehicle went viral on social media. In response, the traffic police took action and issued a challan for the vehicle owner.

People in Delhi-NCR frequently engage in vehicle customizations to make their cars stand out on the road. However, such alterations often lead to traffic rule violations and challans issued by the authorities. This was the case for a vehicle owner in Greater Noida.

The photo that circulated showcased a Tata Punch with a creative twist. The vehicle owner had modified the name to 'Sarpanch Ji' by adding 'Sar' at the beginning and 'G' at the end. The vehicle was spotted in the Greater Noida area, and someone took a photo of this unique customization, causing it to go viral on social media.

The Noida Traffic Police reacted to the viral photo by issuing a Rs 500 challan to the vehicle owner. It's worth noting that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously ordered action against vehicles displaying words related to caste and religion. As a result, Noida is actively implementing this directive, and numerous vehicles have been fined in the district.

Read more: Bullet train from Delhi to Amritsar via Haryana to cover journey in 2-hours; check complete route

