The police said that the restrictions will be in effect from 2 pm until late evening on November 7, and from 3 am on November 8.

The Ghaziabad Traffic Police has implemented road restrictions on November 7 and 8 in view of the four-day Chhath festival, which will begin with Nahai Khay on Tuesday. The police said that the restrictions will be in effect from 2 pm until late evening on November 7, and from 3 am on November 8. They have also announced diversions to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. A significant number of devotees are expected to gather at Hindon Chhath Ghat for the Chhath Puja celebrations.

The movement of all types of commercial vehicles from the New Link Road, near DPS Siddharth Vihar and New Bus Adda/Meerut Tiraha, towards Hindon Bridge will be fully restricted.

The movement of all types of commercial vehicles from Mohan Nagar towards Hindon Bridge will be completely prohibited. These vehicles will be diverted via NH-09 from UP Gate, using the link road from Mohan Nagar to reach their destination.

The movement of all types of commercial vehicles coming from Kanawani towards Hindon Bridge will be fully restricted.

Commercial vehicles traveling from Meerut towards Mohan Nagar or Seemapuri via Meerut Tiraha will be redirected via ALT, Hapur Chungi, and Diamond Flyover, using NH-09. Movement from ALT Chauraha towards Rajnagar Extension will also be restricted.

All types of commercial vehicles coming from Bhopura Tiraha will not be allowed to proceed towards Nagdwar/Karhera from the Hindon Air Force Roundabout. These vehicles will be redirected via the Hindon Air Force Roundabout, Mohan Nagar, Mohan Mikins U-Turn, Link Road, and UP Gate.

The movement of all heavy commercial vehicles from Hapur Chungi towards Rajnagar Extension will be completely restricted. These vehicles will be rerouted via NH-09 to reach their destination.

What is the traffic police's plan for private vehicles?

The movement of all types of private vehicles from the New Link Road near DPS Siddharth Vihar and New Bus Adda/Meerut Tiraha towards Hindon Bridge will be fully restricted. These vehicles will be diverted via NH-09, taking the route through Jal Nigam T-Point from the New Link Road to reach their destination.

The movement of all types of private vehicles from Mohan Nagar towards Hindon Bridge will be completely prohibited. These vehicles will be redirected via Karhera, Nagdwar, and Rajnagar Extension to reach their destination.

The movement of all private four-wheel vehicles from Kanawani towards Hindon Bridge will be fully restricted. These vehicles will take the route through Vasundhara to reach their destination.

The traffic diversion system mentioned above may be revised at any time based on requirements. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

