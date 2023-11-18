Headlines

Delhi-NCR: Traffic advisory issued in Delhi, Noida ahead of Chhath Puja 2023, check routes to avoid

Delhi-NCR: Traffic advisory issued in Delhi, Noida ahead of Chhath Puja 2023, check routes to avoid

The advisory said that normal flow of traffic is likely to be affected in the afternoon/evening of November 19 and 20 on roads adjoining the Yamuna Bank.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 07:33 AM IST

In view of the huge gatherings expected at the water bodies across the national capital on Chhath Puja on Sunday, Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said that they have made elaborate arrangements as they released an advisory. During the final two days of Chhath Puja, which started on Friday and runs through November 20, the Noida traffic police will also impose traffic limits and route diversions. 

The advisory said that normal flow of traffic is likely to be affected in the afternoon/evening of November 19 and 20 on roads adjoining the Yamuna Bank. 

"Appropriate diversions will be made by the traffic police based on ground requirements. Commuters are advised to avoid the roads adjoining the Chhath Puja sites including, the stretch of Outer Ring Road, Old Wazirabad Bridge to ITO, Vikas Marg, Pushta Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge, GTK Road, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road, MB Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, etc," it said.

The advisory further stated that there will be no restrictions for New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and the ISBT, but people should leave in advance and keep sufficient time to accommodate possible delays in routes.

"People are requested to avail public transport like Delhi Metro to help decongestion of roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic.

"General public and motorists are advised to have patience, observe traffic rules and Road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience," it added.

There will be diversions on three routes — a​t Mahamaya flyover, a Hindon flyover in Kulesara, and vehicles coming from Greater Noida.

Heavy vehicles from Greater Noida are supposed to be detoured at the Charkha roundabout in order to travel through DND and Chilla on their way to Delhi. At the Gowshala roundabout, heavy vehicles approaching from Sector 37 will be redirected via the Charkha roundabout.

The traffic police also launched a helpline — 9971009001 — to report traffic-related issues.

Chhath Puja 2023: Temporary ghats in Ghaziabad and Noida
In 50 areas, the Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad authorities have constructed more than 100 ghats for worshipers. Sector 21A in Noida is home to the largest ghat, which is housed in a stadium. Other areas with temporary ghats include sectors 12, 19, 20, 62, 66, 71, 75, 82, 83, and 110.

(with inputs from IANS)

 

