Delhi NCR rains: Over 340 flights delayed, IGI airport issues advisory; check details here

Flight operations to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been massively hit as more than 340 flights were delayed by 5 pm on Wednesday, amid incessant and heavy rainfall across the capital city and its neighbouring regions. Up to 273 departure flights and 73 arrivals were running late, according to data from the aviation tracker Flightradar24. The IGI airport also issued an advisory, warning of slow road traffic to and from the airport.

What did Delhi airport say in its travel advisory?

The IGI airport said in an advisory posted on social media: "Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the Delhi-NCR region, road traffic to and from Delhi Airport is currently slower than normal." It suggested that passengers use alternate modes of transportation such as the Delhi Metro to avoid potential delays. "For the most up-to-date flight information, please contact your respective airline directly. Thank you for your understanding."

How is the overall situation in Delhi NCR?

Delhi has seen heavy and continuous rain for the past several days during a record-breaking monsoon. Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city, an alert which was later downgraded. The Yamuna river's water level in Delhi reached the third-highest ever recorded at 207.41 meters at 9 pm on Wednesday. Several areas including Geeta Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate, Garhi Mandu, and Mayur Vihar have been flooded. So far, more than 14,000 people have been evacuated and relief camps have been set up in several localities such as ITO.