Delhi-NCR Pollution: Delhi's air quality dips to 'very poor' category, check AQI of Noida, Gurugram

As per official data recorded at 07.00 am, the AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 340, in Ashok Vihar at 315, in ITO Delhi at 307, and in Jahangirpuri at 332 on Tuesday.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into 'very poor' category in several areas on Tuesday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per official data recorded at 07.00 am, the AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 340, in Ashok Vihar at 315, in ITO Delhi at 307, and in Jahangirpuri at 332 on Tuesday. While, in Noida AQ was recorded at 184, and 164 in Gurgaon.

On Monday, the AQI was recorded in the 'Poor' category in the national capital.

Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

The air pollution in the National Capital improved slightly following light rainfall in several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region on Sunday.

Light rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing respite to citizens breathing high levels of air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said last week that GRAP-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that GRAP-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

 
