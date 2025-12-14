FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Delhi-NCR pollution crisis: Thick smog engulfs national capital as AQI nears 500, visibility remains severely low

As per official data, all 40 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI in at least severe category, with readings in multiple areas reaching the maximum measurable limit of 500. Here are more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 08:10 PM IST

Delhi's air pollution crisis continued to worsen on Sunday as a thick layer of toxic smog blanketed the capital city and neighbouring areas. Visibility across the national capital region (NCR) remained poor throughout the day. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 461 (falling in the 'severe plus' category) on Sunday morning, up from 431 ('severe' category) a day before.

As per official data, all 40 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI in at least severe category, with readings in multiple areas reaching the maximum measurable limit of 500. The neighbourhood of Rohini recorded the worst AQI of 499, followed by Bawana (498), Vivek Vihar (495), Ashok Vihar (493), Narela (492), and Anand Vihar (491). Even relatively greener pockets such as Lodhi Road (400) and Najafgarh (404) also saw AQI in the severe categories. Other NCR cities also remained poorly hit, with Noida registering an AQI of 470, Ghaziabad of 460, and Gurugram 348.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was expected to reduce to just 100 meters during the early hours of Sunday, before going up to 800 meters later in the day. On Saturday evening, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) -- a central government panel - imposed the stringent anti-pollution curbs under the fourth and final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under the restrictions, all non-essential construction and demolition activities have been banned, schools have been asked to shift classes to hybrid mode, and offices will call in only 50 percent staff while giving work-from-home option to others.

