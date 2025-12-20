FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Delhi-NCR pollution crisis: AQI nears 400 mark as smog envelops capital; 100+ flights cancelled

On Saturday, a dense layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi throughout the morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's temperature was expected to drop to as low as 6.1 degree Celsius. Here are more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 10:11 PM IST

Delhi-NCR pollution crisis: AQI nears 400 mark as smog envelops capital; 100+ flights cancelled
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has seen widespread flight disruptions over the past week.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) once again neared the 400-mark after the city woke up to a thick blanket of smog and chilly weather on Saturday (December 20). According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), average AQI in the national capital over a 24-hour period stood at 398, falling in the "very poor" category. Delhi continues to breathe in dangerously-polluted air despite stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being in effect.

On Saturday, a dense layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi throughout the morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's temperature was expected to drop to as low as 6.1 degree Celsius. The weather office also put in place an 'orange' alert for dense fog across the capital. For Sunday and Monday, a 'yellow' alert has been sounded. Days ago, the strictest measures under the fourth and final stage of GRAP had been imposed in Delhi as AQI rose above 400, falling the "severe" category.

Flight ops hit

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has seen widespread flight disruptions over the past week due to poor visibility, with more than 120 flight cancellations being reported across multiple airlines on Saturday. The IGI issued an advisory urging passengers to check latest flight updates before heading to the airport. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other opposition parties have continued to slam the BJP government in Delhi over its handling of the pollution crisis.

